E&G Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.7% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $4.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $291.10. The stock had a trading volume of 63,439,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,774,031. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.72. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

