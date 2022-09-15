EJF Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,481.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 18,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,702,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,935,996,000 after purchasing an additional 221,666 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $245,771,000 after buying an additional 464,400 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 251.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 27,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,928. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Shares of META stock opened at $151.47 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.05 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.32 and a 200-day moving average of $172.61. The company has a market cap of $407.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.