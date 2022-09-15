Electroneum (ETN) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $50.98 million and approximately $110,017.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00020486 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001607 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,928,489,519 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.