Elementeum (ELET) Market Cap Hits $15,970.90

Elementeum (ELET) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Elementeum has a market capitalization of $15,970.90 and approximately $91.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elementeum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elementeum has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 507.5% against the dollar and now trades at $598.99 or 0.02990046 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002377 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00828367 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020919 BTC.
Elementeum Profile
Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Elementeum
