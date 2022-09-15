Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $4.47 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after acquiring an additional 141,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.50. 264,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,738. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.