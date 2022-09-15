Ellenbecker Investment Group Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ellenbecker Investment Group cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 0.5% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Altria Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.97. 310,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,517,613. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

