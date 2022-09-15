Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENB. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $42.20 on Monday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

