Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CFO Jason Lublin Sells 56,525 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total transaction of 1,442,518.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,186,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jason Lublin sold 29,725 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.12, for a total transaction of 746,692.00.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock traded up 0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 23.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of 17.42 and a one year high of 35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 31.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

