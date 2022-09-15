Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Endesa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $8.46. 2,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,247. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62.

Get Endesa alerts:

Endesa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3539 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Endesa’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

See Also

