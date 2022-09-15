Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) fell 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.79. 266,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,953,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UUUU. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,579.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,287,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,239,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,087,000 after buying an additional 1,389,280 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,916,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,950,000 after buying an additional 1,297,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 967,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

