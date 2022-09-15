Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Down 7.1%

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.17. 34,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 852,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRGV. Cowen reduced their target price on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Energy Vault to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Energy Vault Stock Down 6.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

Insider Transactions at Energy Vault

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Piconi bought 18,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,698.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,318,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,478.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Vault

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

Featured Articles

