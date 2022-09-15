Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ENOV. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Enovis to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.17.

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $52.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. Enovis has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $164.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.24.

Insider Transactions at Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $395.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $195,898.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,199,000. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,274,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,935,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

