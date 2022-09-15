Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $344,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $75.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,920,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,833. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $82.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average is $77.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.