Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $344,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $75.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,920,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,833. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $82.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average is $77.18.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
