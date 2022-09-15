Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Invests $869,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Biogen by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,886. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.22. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $304.21. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

