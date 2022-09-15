Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 323 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after purchasing an additional 456,083 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,557,000 after acquiring an additional 549,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,606,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,747,180. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.84. The company has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

