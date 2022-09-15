Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 3,935 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,776 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners makes up 1.2% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 1.9 %

NEP traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.38. 670,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

