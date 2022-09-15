Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,837.55.

Shares of CMG traded down $10.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,710.65. The stock had a trading volume of 138,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,437. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,549.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,466.64. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

