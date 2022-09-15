Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 115,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairholme Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,900 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 92,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,595. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.59%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

