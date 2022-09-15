enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) were up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 35,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 38,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

enVVeno Medical Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13.

Insider Activity at enVVeno Medical

In related news, Director Francis Duhay bought 7,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $47,591.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,393.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,251 shares of company stock valued at $60,941. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On enVVeno Medical

About enVVeno Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of enVVeno Medical by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. ACT Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of enVVeno Medical by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,150,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

Featured Articles

