enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) were up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 35,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 38,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.
enVVeno Medical Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13.
Insider Activity at enVVeno Medical
In related news, Director Francis Duhay bought 7,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $47,591.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,393.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,251 shares of company stock valued at $60,941. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
