EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Trading Down 10%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) traded down 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.84. 45,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,836,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQRX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EQRx in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.37.
EQRx Stock Down 11.5 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60.
EQRx Company Profile
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
