Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $46,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $55,819,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 3,474.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after buying an additional 669,540 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,325,000 after buying an additional 635,582 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

EQNR stock opened at $36.67 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.