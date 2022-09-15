Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,925 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.1% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 20,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 28.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,909,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,684,000 after purchasing an additional 421,435 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 27.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:EQR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.81. The stock had a trading volume of 24,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,575. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average is $79.24. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.