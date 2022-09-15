Equity Residential to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Equity Residential has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Equity Residential has a payout ratio of 156.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.

Shares of EQR traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.93. 939,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.24. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Several research firms have commented on EQR. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.94.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,105,000 after buying an additional 652,761 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 27,708 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,525,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

