Era Swap (ES) Price Down 44.9% Over Last Week

Era Swap (ES) traded 22% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, Era Swap has traded down 44.9% against the dollar. Era Swap has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $23,300.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Era Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,833.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005096 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00058020 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012666 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005511 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00065119 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00077056 BTC.
Era Swap Profile
Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life.
Era Swap Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.
