Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Up 229.3% in August

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 229.3% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Eramet Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ERMAY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $8.42. 1,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,015. Eramet has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31.

About Eramet

See Also

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company worldwide. The company extracts and processes manganese ore, nickel ore, and mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, high purity nickel metal, nickel salts, nickel and cobalt chlorides, nickel carbonate, nickel ferroalloys, and other metallic salts used in stainless steel, catalysis and pigments, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, fertilizers, pigments, different reagents, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

