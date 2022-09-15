Erica J. Rogers Sells 10,000 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Silk Road Medical Price Performance
SILK traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 455,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,904. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $63.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SILK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical Company Profile
Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.
