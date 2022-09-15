Erica J. Rogers Sells 10,000 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

SILK traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 455,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,904. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $63.22.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SILK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.