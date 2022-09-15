Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Declares $2.20 Quarterly Dividend

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Essex Property Trust has a payout ratio of 137.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $15.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $3.66 on Thursday, hitting $260.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,514. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.45. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $250.62 and a one year high of $363.36.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.29.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

