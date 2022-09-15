Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.39-$7.54 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $318.65.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $246.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.73 and a 200 day moving average of $260.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

