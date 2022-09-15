ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL – Get Rating) fell 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.65 and last traded at $27.65. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36.

