ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.46 and last traded at $48.46. Approximately 3,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 359% from the average daily volume of 716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.47.

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.51.

