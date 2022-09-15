ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.46 and last traded at $48.46. Approximately 3,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 359% from the average daily volume of 716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.47.
ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN Trading Up 2.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.51.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (AMTR)
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.