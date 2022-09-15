Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Short Interest Update

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the August 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EGFEY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. 14,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,007. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGFEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from €1.15 ($1.17) to €1.20 ($1.22) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

About Eurobank Ergasias Services and

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, and Central and Southeastern Europe. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Investment Property, and Other segments.

