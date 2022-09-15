Evercore ISI Boosts Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target to $194.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $151.99 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 82.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 255.14%.

In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

