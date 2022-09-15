Evercore ISI Boosts Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target to $194.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:AREGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $151.99 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 82.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:AREGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 255.14%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

