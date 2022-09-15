Evercore ISI Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $87.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.95. The company has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

