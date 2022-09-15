Evertz Technologies Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Evertz Technologies Trading Down 6.6 %

Evertz Technologies stock opened at C$14.02 on Thursday. Evertz Technologies has a 12 month low of C$12.25 and a 12 month high of C$16.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$116.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evertz Technologies will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

