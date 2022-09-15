Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Up 19.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.72 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Evolution Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.10. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -363.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.60 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

