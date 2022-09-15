Exohood (EXO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

Exohood (EXO) traded 292.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. Exohood has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $60,462.00 worth of Exohood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Exohood has traded 1,898% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Exohood coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Exohood alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,163.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.32 or 0.07892192 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00190700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00025441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00296001 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.84 or 0.00738186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.37 or 0.00596988 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Exohood Coin Profile

Exohood (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exohood’s total supply is 12,779,147,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,080,145,797 coins. Exohood’s official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto.

Buying and Selling Exohood

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exohood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exohood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exohood using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exohood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exohood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.