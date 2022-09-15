Expanse (EXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $168,116.50

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $168,116.50 and $3,819.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Expanse

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Expanse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

