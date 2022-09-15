extraDNA (XDNA) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,736.00

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. extraDNA has a total market cap of $24,834.50 and approximately $1,736.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00286751 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00133921 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00048514 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005368 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001557 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity.

Buying and Selling extraDNA

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

