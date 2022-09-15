FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH) Insider Richard Pike Acquires 4,700 Shares

FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH – Get Rating) insider Richard Pike acquired 4,700 shares of FBD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,020 ($12.32) per share, for a total transaction of £47,940 ($57,926.53).
LON:FBH opened at GBX 10.33 ($0.12) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.92. The company has a market capitalization of £3.67 million and a PE ratio of 3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33. FBD Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7.19 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 11.25 ($0.14).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FBD in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting of general insurance to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, travel, life and pension, business, and farm insurance products, as well as insurance related to motor, fire, liability, and other damage to property.
