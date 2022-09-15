FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,254 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.68. 21,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,327. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FDX. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.35.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

