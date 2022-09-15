FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,493 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 21,043 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 1.7% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $615,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in FedEx by 19.9% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,254 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 234.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 58,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,536,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 8.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $463,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.37. 40,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,327. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.52.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $258.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.35.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

