FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.04

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and traded as low as $12.01. FibroGen shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 690,148 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on FibroGen to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.88.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.15 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 100.51% and a negative net margin of 83.64%. FibroGen’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 369.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

