Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.64% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 110.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.85. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $53.14.

