Filda One Day Trading Volume Reaches $165,991.00 (FILDA)

Filda (FILDA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Filda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Filda has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Filda has a market capitalization of $287,666.58 and $165,991.00 worth of Filda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filda Profile

Filda’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,240,628 coins. Filda’s official Twitter account is @fildafinance.

Filda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FilDA is a lending project based on smart contracts, with the goal of realizing pledge lending in multiple chains. At present, the HECO (Huobi Ecological Chain) mainnet has been launched, and it has also been deployed and operated on the Elastos testnet, ready to go online.FilDA is a lending and staking project basing on smart contract. It is currently live on HECO ( the Huobi ECO Chain) and has also been deployed on Elastos testnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

