Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after buying an additional 388,887 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,177,000 after buying an additional 381,962 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.15. 577,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,164. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.49 and a 200 day moving average of $217.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

