Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $8.78 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 104,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,775,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 2.1% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

ACWI stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.75. 6,209,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,547,125. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.59. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $81.26 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.