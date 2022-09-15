Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 145,016 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,016 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 6.4% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned about 0.29% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $26,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,338,000. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.17. The company had a trading volume of 387,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,337. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $74.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average of $67.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

