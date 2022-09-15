Finer Wealth Management Inc. Buys 693 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,173 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.7% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after buying an additional 520,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after buying an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Price Performance

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $134.92 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

