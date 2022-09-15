Finer Wealth Management Inc. Has $460,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,938,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after buying an additional 773,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,144,000 after buying an additional 501,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

