FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.97 Million

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. FirmaChain has a market capitalization of $31.04 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirmaChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FirmaChain has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 509.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.55 or 0.02984230 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002377 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00825983 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020858 BTC.
FirmaChain Profile
FirmaChain’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 659,282,836 coins and its circulating supply is 524,147,731 coins. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/#. The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain.
Buying and Selling FirmaChain
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using U.S. dollars.
