FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.97 Million

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. FirmaChain has a market capitalization of $31.04 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirmaChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FirmaChain has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 509.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.55 or 0.02984230 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00825983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020858 BTC.

FirmaChain Profile

FirmaChain’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 659,282,836 coins and its circulating supply is 524,147,731 coins. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/#. The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain.

Buying and Selling FirmaChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirmaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirmaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

